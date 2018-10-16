This holiday travel season is expected to be a busy one. So, start making travel decisions now in order to save money and save time.
Michelle Donati is with AAA of Arizona, "Holiday travel is top of mind for many because we are a month away, just over a month away from Thanksgiving and just over 2 months away from the Christmas holiday."
She says the travel agency just finished analyzing 3 years of travel information to determine the best time to book flights this holiday season.
Starting with Thanksgiving, AAA says the best day to travel is Monday just prior to Thanksgiving. If you wait until Tuesday or Wednesday, it’ll be too late.
"So if you're flying out on a Tuesday or Wednesday you're going to be joining a number of other folks heading to their destinations, if you leave Monday you're going to be leaving before the rush begins."
By the way, the average airline ticket for a Monday flight is $465. For Tuesday and Wednesday, the average tickets jumps up to almost $510.
Now moving on to Christmas. AAA says the Saturday and Sunday leading up to Christmas Day will keep Sky Harbor and other airports jam packed. The trick is to fly when no one else does... and that's Christmas Eve.
“That's because I would assume, it's Christmas Eve. A lot of people want to be with their family and of course be able to wake up to celebrate Christmas. So, is that the reason?” asks 3OYS Gary Harper...
“That's exactly the reason. People want to be in place before that holiday weekend, so they can do their Christmas Eve traditions," says Donati.
And remember flying on Christmas Eve will also get you a cheaper airline ticket, which AAA says is usually 9% to 10% lower.
"Christmas eve is going to be your best bet because most travel is going to be taking place on December 22nd or the 23rd, so the cheapest price, the less busy day to travel is going to be on Christmas eve."
Also, if you are planning to book flights for Christmas, AAA says we are now in what's called the "Sweet Spot" for savings which is the window of time where you'll pay less.
If you dilly dally another two weeks, prices will go up.
"So, if you have not yet book for Christmas and that you're thinking about it, know that we are in the sweet spot. If you wait until after October 25th, know that it will be a little bit more.
