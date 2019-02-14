CLEVELAND, OH (3TV/CBS5) -- Just how windy was it this week in Cleveland?
It was so windy that the National Weather Service had to issue a "small dog warning," cautioning small dog owners to "Hold on to your pooch!"
The warning was tweeted out Tuesday when the northern Ohio area was experiencing 50 mph wind gusts.
To be fair, the Weather Service also warned about things like tree branches coming down and garbage cans blowing around in the wind.
But the small dog warning generated a lot of attention.
Small dog owners across the country replied to the tweet. Some sent pictures of their own dogs hunkered down for the windstorm. Others replied with images of Dorothy and Toto flying through the air.
Hold on to your Pooch!...We have an unofficial "Small Dog Warning" Wind Advisory for northern #Ohio and NW #Pennsylvania this evening through Wednesday. Wind gusts 45 to 50 mph! A few trees may be blown down. Scattered power outages possible. #OHwx #PAwx #ThisIsCLE #CLEwx #NWS pic.twitter.com/9Az5E991cZ— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 12, 2019
