QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An owner is asking for help after three suspected thieves hit a Queen Creek hobby store in broad daylight over the holiday weekend.
[VIDEO: Hobby store owner hit by getaway vehicle in Queen Creek]
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Superstition Hobbies R/C Warehouse near Pecos and Power roads.
Owner Michael Stevenson posted surveillance photos on the store's Facebook page.
Stevenson said three men came to the shop and were in the car section when they took three car toys and ran out the back door.
Stevenson then ran after them as he exited the back of the shop. He was thenstruck by the suspects' truck. The suspects then fled the area.
Stevenson only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the three suspects left the store with approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise without paying.
"These people need to be brought to justice now!" The store said on their Facebook page.
"They all have distinctive tattoo's and they left behind plenty of prints as well as DNA evidence."
MCSO describe the suspects' age between 20-30 years. They were last seen leaving in a Green Chevrolet pickup with a fourth suspect driving it.
If you have any information, you are urged to call MCSO at 602-876-1011,
602-876-TIPS (8477) or the store at 480-892-2271.