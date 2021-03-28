MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hoarding conditions inside a Mesa home made fighting the flames difficult for firefighters Sunday. The huge column of smoke from the first-alarm fire could be seen for miles.
At around 2 p.m., crews with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department were called to a home near University and Country Club drives that had gone up in flames. "Interior conditions there presented problems due to hoarding," said fire officials.
Another complication? Some power lines also came down in the back of the house.
Firefighters stayed outside and sprayed water on the home to keep the fire contained to the first house, and to try and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.
No one was injured.
No obvious cause of the fire was determined. Fire officials say they're just beginning their investigation.