PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Are you able to help a furry friend in need?
Meet Hunter. He was found staggering down the side of the road covered with blood after being hit by a car and left to die.
He was taken to Maricopa County Animal Control, where the Animals Benefit Club of AZ picked him up and took him for immediate medical care.
Despite the best efforts of vets, Hunter's right leg could not be repaired and required amputation.
In addition to his injured leg, the 3-year-old German shephared mix was also diagnosed with glaucoma in his right eye, and he's receiving treatment for that as well. Vets are hopeful his eye can be saved.
In spite of his injuries and all that he has been through, staffers at ABC say Hunter is "the sweetest, most loving dog you will ever meet!"
Animals Benefit Club of AZ is in desperate need of the public's help, since Hunter's medical bills will be in excess of $6,000.
Hunter is hospitalized at Apollo Animal Hospital in Glendale, AZ 85304.
If you can help out with hunter's medical expenses, you can donate online.
You can also mail a check to Animals Benefit Club, 3111 E. St. John Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032, and include “Hunter” in your donation description. '
As always, your donation is tax-deductible. Funds donated beyond our estimate will go towards future Critical Care animals.
ABOUT Animals Benefit Club of AZ
ABC specializes in the most severe abandonment, neglect and abuse cases. Many animals within the facility were rejected for treatment and rehabilitation by other facilities. They arrive severely ill or injured and require substantial funds to give them a chance at a normal life and a happy, forever home.
ABC also rescues dogs and cats from the streets of Phoenix, drastically reducing the number of homeless animals and suffering.
Since these animals are almost never altered, they would have continued to breed, creating thousands more starving, homeless dogs and cats.
ABC has no paid administrative staff. One hundred percent of every donor dollar is used for animal care and support and all of the funding comes from donations and grants.
The shelter's Critical Care Corner keeps the public updated on these special needs animals.
