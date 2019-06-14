PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man is facing charges of burglary and criminal trespassing after a unique crime spree in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
It started just after 4 p.m. with a report of a hit-and-run crash near the area of 39th and Orangewood avenues, police said.
According to witnesses, the driver, later identified as Yonas Meskel, 37, was seen running away and jumping through fences of nearby homes.
Police say Meskel attempted to kick through a doggy door at one home but was scared off by a resident who saw his leg and shoe.
Meskel then broke into another home, where he took food from the refrigerator and stole keys to a family vehicle, according to court documents.
That's when several family members confronted Meskel.
According to police, one of the residents called 911. Meskel then tried to take the phone from the woman and told her "to not call the police."
Meskel attempted to leave with the family's vehicle, and that's when a fight occurred between the suspect and a family member.
Police say that person suffered minor injuries. Officers arrived during that fight.
Meskel was taken into custody without further incident. He was later booked on several charges, including second-degree burglary and criminal trespassing.
(3) comments
Got love Mexican drugs flowing thru a Somali addict... Fake God bless America
Him Crazy White Man From Town[scared]
this is your brain on drugs
