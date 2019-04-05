PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A hit-and-run driver struck a woman and three children while they were crossing the street in west Phoenix Friday evening.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road.
[VIDEO: Woman, kids struck while crossing street]
The driver took off from the scene.
Phoenix firefighters say one of the children was initially unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital, but that child is now said to be responsive and stable.
The woman and two other children were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.
Traffic is shut down in both directions from 70th to 71st avenues on Indian School Road.
(1) comment
Is that what happened? I thought someone got shot. They need to reopen that junk up
