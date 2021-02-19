PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for witnesses who saw a hit-and-run crash in a Phoenix alley that left a man with critical injuries on Thursday night.
It happened near the access road along Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road around 10:45 p.m. Investigators said the driver hit the man and took off. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police don't have a vehicle description right now and need the public's help in getting more information. Anyone who knows anything is asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or they can remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)