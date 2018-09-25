Phil Butler looked over the damage caused by a hit-and-run driver that smashed up one of his gas pumps at his Shell station off 32nd Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix Tuesday.
"The same reason most hit and runs happen," said Butler, who is the general manager of the Shell station. "People don't want to take responsibility for something and she needs to take responsibility for this."
Surveillance video shows a driver walking into the convenience store around 11 Tuesday morning.
You can see her more clearly when she walks up to the cashier.
Moments later, the woman is back outside, putting in her $6 worth of gas.
She got in her truck, then backed up into one of the gas pumps.
But instead of stopping to report the damage, the woman stepped on the gas and drove away.
"Obviously, she knew what she did, and then pulled forward through the pumps and left out of here in a hurry," said Butler.
The vehicle appeared to be a dark red or maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck with a black toolbox on the back.
Butler is hoping someone will see the video and help police catch the woman behind the wheel.
"This could have been really bad, especially if anybody was around her," said Butler. "If there was maybe children around that pump, or somebody pumping on this pump, she probably would have drove (sic) off then, too."
