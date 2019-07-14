PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two people were killed Saturday night in Phoenix by the same hit-and-run driver, and police are still searching for the suspect.
The two accidents happened just after 10:30 p.m.
The first happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix police say the driver of a Lincoln Town Car struck 17-year old Nester Lopez, who was crossing 43rd Avenue.
Lopez was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the Lincoln had been traveling southbound on 43rd Avenue in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed.
But instead of stopping after the crash, the Lincoln the took off, going southbound.
Police say the driver then ran a red light near Osborn Road, where he collided with a 2007 Scion Coupe.
The driver of the Coupe was 28-year-old Edgar Ferral-Lopez, and he had been entering the intersection on a green light.
Ferral-Lopez was transported to a local hospital where he was also pronounced dead.
A 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 24-year-old man, was stopped at the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the redirected vehicles. That driver and his 30-year old male passenger were not injured.
Police say the driver of the Lincoln then got out of the car and took off on foot, leaving his car at the scene.
The suspect has not been located.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
(3) comments
Pedestrians are at risk here in phoenix. It’s a shame
WOW...... nice work W Phx. Nice work indeed.
