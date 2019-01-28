MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A blind Mesa man says someone hit his guide dog, and then drove off.
Orville Dilkey, who has a degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, says it happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday while he and his dog Lux were walking along Southern Avenue near the intersection of South Dobson Road in Mesa. According to Dilkey, a truck pulled out of the Filiberto's parking lot and hit Lux.
“Lux tried to back up to get me out of the way, and he got hit,” Dilkey said.
While Dilkey only suffered a bruised knee, Lux’s hip was dislocated.
Dilkey said a man got out of the truck and asked if they were OK. When Dilkey said they weren’t and needed help, the man took off.
“He just pulled away, knowing that I was blind, because I told him, and knowing that the dog was hurt,” Dilkey said. “I mean, how callous can you be?”
According to Dilkey, bystanders at the scene said the truck was a light-colored Ram or Ford F-150 pickup and the driver was a bald Hispanic male.
An organization called Guide Dogs for the Blind is paying for the veterinary bills. Lux is expected to recover after six weeks of rest.
Dilkey also says he’s OK. He just wants whoever did this to come forward and admit what they did was wrong.
“I just want him to own up to what he did,” Dilkey said.
