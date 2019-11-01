Two Phoenix police officers were slightly injured after their SUV was hit by another car and flipped over. The driver of the car fled the scene.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two Phoenix police officers were injured after they were involved in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix Friday.

Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Tommy Thompson, said two Phoenix Police officers were traveling in their marked SUV around 4 p.m. in the area of 30th Street and Greenway Parkway when another vehicle turned in front of them.   

Thompson says the officers' Chevrolet Tahoe landed on its roof.

Thompson says the officers received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The driver of the car ran off and is still being searched for, said Thompson.

 

