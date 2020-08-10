PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A minor hit-and-run wreck in Phoenix escalated into a barricade situation after police caught up with the driver who fled the scene Sunday night.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Albert Gutierrez was involved in a "minor traffic collision" late Sunday afternoon but did not stop and stay at the scene as required by law.
Investigators said the unidentified victim followed Gutierrez from where the crash happened, near Interstate 17, to a home in the area of 31st and Dunlap avenues. Police say the victim called 911 after Guitierrez pointed a gun at him.
Officers surrounded the home, but Gutierrez refused to come out. Several hours later, Gutierrez, 52, surrendered peacefully, according to police.
Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.