PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Until now, bald eagles using saguaro cacti in Arizona for nesting was a long-time speculation. On Wednesday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department [AZGFD] announced that they finally have proof after a rare sighting.
While the department performed eagle survey flights recently, biologists spotted a couple of bald eagles with eaglets nesting in the arms of a big saguaro cactus close to a central Arizona reservoir.
Kenneth "Tuk" Jacobson, AZGFD's raptor management coordinator, says wildlife biologists have been searching for bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti for decades.
The last sighting that's on record is from 1937, according to Jacobson. It was a record from Kermit Lee of Lee's Trading Post, mentioning big nests in saguaros along the lower part of the Verde River in Arizona. Those nests were believed to belong to bald eagles, but there were no photos to back up the claims.
“It’s been an 18-year trek for me keeping my eye out for a bald eagle nest in a saguaro," said Jacobson in a released statement. "So finally, finding one is amazing.”