GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A historic steam locomotive is rolling through Arizona to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Union Pacific’s “Big Boy 4014” departed Yuma for Casa Grande Wednesday, making stops in Mohawk and Gila Bend along the way.
Big Boy 4014 was originally delivered to Union Pacific in 1941, and recently underwent a two-year restoration. The behemoth 14-wheeled steam locomotive is 132 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds.
It’s the world’s only operating Big Boy.
You can see the train's schedule online.
UP Big Boy Steam Locomotive #up4014 Stopped near YUMA, AZ at 9:19 AM MDT on Wednesday 10/16. Track at https://t.co/f1DIOnLJFz— UP Steam (@UP_Steam) October 16, 2019