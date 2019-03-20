TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One famous, historic motel in Mesa, plus ASU, now equals one room full of hundreds of taxidermy animals.
“Eclectic is a good word,” said ASU project manager Scott McAdams.
When people first walk into this room, they understandably have a lot of questions.
ASU biology professor Kevin McGraw said many folks ask,"Where did this all come from?”
McAdams and McGraw were contacted by the famous , which has actually been closed for a long time. It used to house major league baseball teams for spring training. But oddly enough, it was also known for having one of the largest taxidermy collections in Arizona.
The motel's new owners asked the university staffers if they wanted to house their furry friends.
“From ASU’s standpoint, it was 'yes! Let’s do this!'” said McAdams.
But there’s one problem. It was such a big collection!
“I knew it was large. I just didn’t know how much we were going to acquire,” said McAdams. “We cannot store this many animals here in this space at this time.”
The room is full of everything from javelina to big birds, and even a penguin.
And they now have so many deer, they don’t know what to do with nearly 90 of them.
They plan to use many of the animals for education and research, but find other homes and organizations for others.
It may be taxidermy, but to ASU, it’s keeping Arizona history very much alive.
“It’s all part and parcel of who we were, who we are, and where we’re going to be,” said McAdams.
