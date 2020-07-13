NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – "July 13, 2020, is now a historic day for all Indigenous peoples around the world as the NFL Washington-based team officially announced the retirement of the racist and disparaging 'Redskins' team name and logo," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said in a statement Monday morning.
The reaction, which was posted on Facebook, came just hours after the team's announcement that it is dropping the name by which it had been known for 87 years. Nez and Lizer say that the Navajo Nation is thankful for the change and commended everyone who worked to make it happen.
"This change did not come about willingly by the team’s owners, but by the mounting pressure and advocacy of Indigenous peoples such as Amanda Blackhorse, and many other warriors who fought long and hard for this change," reads the statement.
“This change did not come about willingly by the team’s owners, but by the mounting pressure and advocacy of Indigenous peoples such as Amanda Blackhorse, and many other warriors who fought long and hard for this change.” (Read full statement below) pic.twitter.com/uukrxvDrtU— Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) July 13, 2020