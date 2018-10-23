TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is hiring more armed security guards to help keep the peace.
The City Council just approved $250,000 to pay for private park patrols.
For the last 15 years or so, the City has used contracted guards to staff its libraries, City Hall building, courthouse and the Escalante Multi-generational Center.
Now it’s expanding the program to city parks as well.
"We're hoping they can be the eyes and ears for the police department," said Cmdr. Michael Horn with Tempe Police Department.
The guards will help enforce park rules.
“Things like no glass or alcohol in the parks, no littering,” said Horn. “And making sure your dog's on a leash.
On Tuesday, they deployed to Hudson and Clark parks.
“I think that's awesome, makes us feel more comfortable,” said Brandon Twiggs.
Twiggs says he likes to take his daughter to the park at the Escalante Center specifically because of the added level of security.
Horn says all of the guards are former military or law enforcement. They are outfitted with a police radio, a Taser and a firearm.
"I’m not sure I totally agree with more firearms within a public space as a better option to reduce a problem. On top of that, being a private security firm I’m worried about public oversight," said neighbor, Justin Stewart.
Stewart believes the decision to hire the additional guards was rushed. He offered an alternative to private guards.
"Tempe used to have park rangers. I think that would have been money way better spent to bring back more park rangers to a pre-recession level and have them monitor the park,” said Stewart.
The hired company trains their guards. They will also get additional training through Tempe PD to help deal with any mentally ill or homeless people in the parks.
Horn also promised their mission is not to hassle or evict any homeless individuals in the parks.
“The parks are for everybody's enjoyment. This is not an effort to move anybody from A to B or anything like that. This is about the feeling about overall safety in our parks and our parks are designed for everybody's enjoyment,” said Horn.
