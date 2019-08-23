PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several agencies rescued 44 hikers from Lost Dutchman State Park in the Superstition Wilderness area Thursday night, according to Superstition Fire and Medical Department.
SFMD said Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety also responded to rescue the group.
Several of the hikers were overcome with heat.
Two of them needed to be evacuated by helicopter.
No other details were released on the conditions of the other hikers.
SFMD, PCSO and DPS responded to Lost Dutchman State Park last night to assist a group of forty-four hikers out of the wilderness area of the park. Several of the hikers were overcome with heat. Two of the hikers were evacuated by DPS Ranger Helicopter. pic.twitter.com/kp2Ak9uDyg— SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) August 23, 2019