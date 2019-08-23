PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several agencies rescued 44 hikers from a Kansas group at Lost Dutchman State Park in the Superstition Wilderness area Thursday night, according to Superstition Fire and Medical Department.
SFMD said Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a call from a distressed hiker on the Flat Iron Trail at about 7:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, they learned that it was a group of 44 from Kansas that were stuck on the trail.
SFMD said the group had arrived at the trail that afternoon at around 2:30 p.m.
40 hikers had to be assisted, two of which were flown out by The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Ranger Helicopter. Two others were led out by UTV, one of whom were transported by ground to a local hospital.
No other details on the hikers' conditions were released.
SFMD, PCSO and DPS responded to Lost Dutchman State Park last night to assist a group of forty-four hikers out of the wilderness area of the park. Several of the hikers were overcome with heat. Two of the hikers were evacuated by DPS Ranger Helicopter. pic.twitter.com/kp2Ak9uDyg— SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) August 23, 2019