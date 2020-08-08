PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hiker on Camelback Mountain had to be rescued Saturday afternoon after experiencing heat-related issues.
Phoenix fire officials say they were called just after 2 p.m. about a 27-year-old woman who became ill from the intense heat while high up on the mountain. Temperatures in Phoenix hovered around 110 degrees at the time the rescue took place.
Emergency responders used advanced life support measures and determined they would have to fly the woman down the mountain using a helicopter.
After getting her safely down the mountain and to an ambulance, the woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.