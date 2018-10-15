PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - He was a bright young man with a great sense of humor, and a love for adventure.
That's how 30-year-old David Yaghmourian will be remembered.
The Arizona State University grad student died last week after getting lost along an Oregon hiking trail on Mount Hood.
[ORIGINAL STORY: ASU grad student disappears while hiking Mt. Hood]
His mother and father, who live in the Valley, are having a tough time accepting what happened.
"It's just starting to sink in, but not quite," said Mary Ellen Yaghmourian, David's mother. "Most likely he died Monday night when the weather was coldest and the most severe - a lot of rain and snow."
[RELATED: Officials confirm body found on Mt. Hood is that of missing ASU grad student]
David was an experienced hiker, who was with his best friend from high school.
His mother said that the hikers had about a mile to go on their last day when they decided to split up and meet up at the Timberline Lodge.
That's when David got lost and turned around in a thick fog, and never made it back, his mother said.
"We kept being told he had a tent, had sleeping bag, and a water purification system. They were encouraged. We were holding out that they would find him," she said.
Search teams spent three days looking for David. Another hiker came across his body last Thursday.
David's mother is convinced that a lack of signs along the hiking trails on Mt. Hood is one of the reasons her son couldn't find his way back.
"I'm a teacher, so I'm always looking for a teachable moment, "said Mary. "This is a horrible thing, but if we can get something that will improve it for others, how hard is it to put a sign up on the trail?"
David's mom is now reaching out to the U.S Forest Service, hoping to convince them to install more signs on Mt. Hood, to prevent this from happening to anyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.