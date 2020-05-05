PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hike at Phoenix's Papago Park was cut short and ended with a ride in an ambulance on Tuesday night.
Firefighters said the man was with a group of friends when he fell and injured his leg. Firefighters were called out around 8 p.m. They say they found him in a very steep area on the south side in a crevasse. With the fire department helicopter shining its light on the scene, the crews did a "steep angle extraction" to get the man out of the area. Rescuers then put him in a "big wheel" and put wheeled him down the mountain. He was then safely loaded into an ambulance.
No firefighters were hurt.