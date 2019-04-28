PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Rescue teams went to Sonoran Mountain on Sunday morning to help a hiker suffering from a heat-related illness, says the Phoenix Fire Department.
Crews were requested at the mountain around 11 a.m. due to reports of a man unable to continue down Sonoran Mountain Trail.
[REPORT: Phoenix, Tucson among fastest-warming cities in nation since 1970]
After the rescuers infused the hiker with fluids, they took him down the mountain in a "big wheel," firefighters said.
He was then taken to a local hospital for more treatment. Firefighters haven't said what his condition is.
A heat-related incident like this is a reminder that with Phoenix being one of the fastest-warming cities in the nation, heat precautions are necessary for the hot weather.
[RELATED: Firefighters take heat precautions on first 100 degree day of year]
