SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a hiker from Washington state has died after falling more than 100 feet into Boynton Canyon in the Sedona area, less than a mile from the Enchantment Resort.
On October 8 at around 6:15 p.m., YCSO got a 911 call about an overdue hiker. Two men said they had been hiking with 29-year-old Jordan Brashears. The trio had planned to visit ancient Native American cliff dwellings in the area.
The men say Brashears had been hiking barefoot when they lost sight of him around a corner. When the area came into view, Brashears was gone. After searching for almost an hour with no success, the men called the sheriff's office. A team of searchers scoured the area until night fell and it was too dark to continue.
When they resumed the search in the morning, a drone and helicopter joined the effort. Soon, searchers discovered a water bottle, a pair of shoes and a cell phone, all belonging to Brashears. Crews then located his body at around 9 a.m.
Deputies say it appears he fell more than 100 feet from the cliff above. Although not able to say ne exactly how he got there, deputies believe Brashears hiked away from his two companions, and as he was trying to climb higher, toppled from the egde.
YCSO says there is no indication Brashears did this on purpose or that foul play was involved. His body was released to the medical examiner. His next of kin has been notified.