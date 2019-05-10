PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team was called out to help an unresponsive hiker at South Mountain Recreational Park Friday evening.
According to Capt. Rob McDade, of the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were called to the park around 5:40 p.m. to assist the man.
When they arrived on scene they found other hikers performing CPR on the man.
The man was a few hundred yards from the parking lot on the south side of South Mountain.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
McDade says at this time, it’s unknown if the man suffered a medical emergency while hiking. It appears he was hiking alone on the trail.
Arizona's Family will update this story as details come into the newsroom.
