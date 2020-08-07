CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An avid hiker fell 50-70 feet into a canyon in Camp Verde and broke several bones, but help didn't come for another 24 hours.

"Under different circumstances, where I was and where I landed was such a beautiful area," said Jacob Velarde.

Velarde was hiking from West Clear Creek Trail to Indian Maiden Falls with his younger brother on Tuesday morning. About an hour into the hike, his brother turned around because of the difficulty and planned to camp in the trailhead parking lot. Velarde continued on his own but made a wrong turn as he got closer to a creek.

"Once you get close to the water, it kind of becomes a scramble and a little bit hard to find the trail," Velarde said. "From the angle I was looking, it didn't look too dangerous and the problem is once I got over there, I realized it was much more dangerous than I had first seen and I wasn't able to get back."

Velarde looked above him and saw a ledge. He had two backpacks and he threw one of them on top of the ledge, then the ground gave out below him.

"There was a little ledge and I went to push myself up and climbed up that way and as soon as I put pressure on the ground, everything collapsed below me. It happened in a flash. I remember pushing down and feeling everything fall. My first thought was, this is it. I'm going to die. This is a long drop."

WATCH: Rescuer catches woman as she falls off cliff A heart-stopping west coast helicopter rescue team saved two hikers in danger after they were seen dangling on the edge of a cliff in Altadena, California.

He landed in a canyon near the creek, alive, but severely injured.

"I ended up with a skull fracture, which I'm pretty sure is the back of my head. I landed on a small rock and everything," Velarde recalled. "I ended up with an orbital fracture so just the inside of my eye socket. My nose is broken, I have stitches on my eyebrow and obviously my ankle and wrist."

Unfortunately for Velarde, this was still just the beginning of his hike--only about 8 a.m. His brother wasn't expecting him for another 28-29 hours. His cellphone, which didn't get a single scratch, couldn't get a signal.

"Trying to call 911 first thing, maybe an emergency signal will get out. No luck there," Velarde said. "I had one good arm, one good leg, and one good eye."

The backpack on top of the ledge, now roughly 70 feet above him, had all of his water and food inside. The backpack he still had with him had a first aid kit, a towel, a tent, and a water filter.

"Honestly, I don't know if I'd be here today without the water filter between the blood I lost and the exhaustion from heat and everything," Velarde said.

Crawling around in pain, Velarde cleaned his injuries the best he could with the supplies he had and tried to get comfortable, knowing he just needed to make it to the next day.

"As soon as I fell and I survived that, I knew, you know, look, if I survive the fall, I'm not going to let this kill me," said Velarde.

Velarde said the area where he fell looked like an old campsite. Someone left behind a walking stick and a pink inflatable tube. He used his tent to make shade until help arrived. Miraculously, another family of hikers appeared exactly 24 hours after he fell.

"Eric, the father, he ended up running up the trail, he had to go about three-quarters of the way back up to get a signal," he said. "They just really saved my life honestly because I had at least five hours until my brother was going to start calling people. I wasn't expecting to see anybody at all. I was surprised to see anybody at all. I was so extremely happy."

A helicopter got him out of the canyon and medics assessed him before being taken to the hospital. His brother finally saw him.

"They were bringing me out to an ATV when he showed up and he just sarcastically was like, 'I told you this trail was dangerous,'" Velarde laughed.

Velarde wants other hikers to know what he wished he had with him--a light rope, a satellite phone and a reflective emergency blanket. He says this won't stop him from hiking and he hopes to tackle this same trail again someday.

"It kicked my butt the first time but I want to kick its butt the second time," Velarde said.