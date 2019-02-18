SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are looking into how a hiker ended up dying on a trail in east Scottsdale.
Emergency crews received a 911 call about a hiker down on Sunrise Trail on Monday evening, firefighters said.
Other hikers found the hiker about a half-mile from the trailhead and started to do CPR
Firefighters showed up and continued to do CPR.
However, it wasn't enough as the hiker was pronounced dead, fire crews said.
The fire department hasn't said what caused the hiker's death.
Police said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.
The hiker's identity has not been released.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.