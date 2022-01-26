Hiker falls, dies while taking picture at Flatiron Summit near Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a hiker died after falling off Flatiron Summit while camping at the Lost Dutchman State Park.

PCSO says they were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, after someone called saying their friend had fallen off the mountain. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Richard Jacobson.

Authorities say Jacobson was taking a photo he slipped and fell about 700 feet. He died on the trail.