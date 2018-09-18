Knights’ senior teaching game to unified team
GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) -- Higley High is off to a 4-1 start with quarterback Spencer Brasch and the offense scoring touchdowns at a record rate.
Brasch leads the state with 22 touchdown passes and could eclipse Bryce Perkins' 5A record of 46 TD passes by season’s end.
“We want our offense to score every time we’re on the field,” said Brasch, after a recent practice.
Brasch is committed to Cal-Berkeley.
“I got up there and met everyone,” said the Higley senior. “As soon as I got up there I felt welcome and figured that was where I was supposed to be. I love Cal. The offense they’re running fits who I am and who I want to be.”
Spencer hopes to leave his mark with a state championship his senior season at Higley. How he plays on Friday nights will only be part of his story.
Brasch spends Tuesdays helping out Unified Team. It’s a group of special needs students who play football.
On the night the Arizona's Family camera followed Spencer, he pushed his friend Jake’s wheelchair. He also worked with his friends Ziggy on throwing and Jerry on catching.
“We have four different sports programs, flag football, soccer, track, and basketball,” said Jeff Carranza, the Unified Football Coach. “It amazes me to see what he’s done. He’s a great inspiration to these kids and a great motivator to help them be a little bit competitive during the sports that we play.”
The Higley quarterback is one of a number of athletes who work with the special needs kids during the school day as a class.
“I’ve always liked helping people out,” said Spencer. “My mom used to work with special needs kids. They’re not as fortunate as us. I just want to give back to them. They make me happy, just because of them being happy all the time.”
Spencer doesn’t just sit on the sidelines. Our camera caught him running full-speed behind Jake’s chair. Fittingly, Spencer Brasch was trying to get his team in the end zone.
