NORTHWESTERN AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews in far northwestern Arizona are battling a new brush fire that's been named the Basin Fire. The blaze broke out Monday in a desert area about 20 miles southeast of the town of Mesquite, and very near the Arizona/Nevada border.
The fire has grown quickly as the flames were fanned by strong winds. As of Monday evening, the fire had burned more than 36,000 acres, and was only 5% contained. Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked by lightning.
High winds are expected again Tuesday with gusts of up to 30 mph. That could make it tough for crews to control the spread of the flames. Around 145 crew members are fighting the fire by ground and by air.
ASD - #BasinFire Update: 36,488 acres, 5% contained. Firefighters made good progress today. Firefighters are planning for another very windy day with gusts up to 30mph tomorrow. Approx 145 personnel working the incident. #AZFire https://t.co/6OpeZGSG3F pic.twitter.com/md0WGYCgca— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 12, 2020