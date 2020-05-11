NORTHWESTERN AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews in far northwestern Arizona are battling a new brush fire that's been named the Basin Fire. The blaze broke out Monday in a desert area about 20 miles southeast of the town of Mesquite, and very near the Arizona/Nevada border.

The fire has grown quickly as the flames were fanned by strong winds.  As of Monday evening, the fire had burned more than 36,000 acres, and was only 5% contained. Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked by lightning.

High winds are expected again Tuesday with gusts of up to 30 mph. That could make it tough for crews to control the spread of the flames. Around 145 crew members are fighting the fire by ground and by air.

 

