High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 12 migrants in custody

At least 12 people were taken in custody after a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 ended in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several people are in custody after a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 ended in Tucson.

According to authorities, the pursuit began in Pinal County when a car didn’t yield to state troopers. The car then changed direction and began driving toward Tucson.

DPS rangers took over the pursuit and followed the vehicle as it exited I-10 at Prince Road. The chase then ended, and authorities said those in the vehicle attempted to leave the scene.

Border Patrol agents took at least 12 migrants into custody.

