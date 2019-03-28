PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Todd Sisk's fishing hat is more than just something he wears on his head. It's a symbol. A memory. His wife gave him a Gadsden flag that he attached to the hat. He wears it proudly, remembering her when she's deployed.
"I’m very proud of that, the fact that she’s in the military," said Sisk. "I get to see her work really hard for what she does for the Navy."
It's why he was sad when he lost the hat at Lake Pleasant last month.
"I remember praying about it," said Sisk. "'Oh God, help me find this hat,' and I’d cruise around the lake but didn’t see it."
This month, his luck changed. A high school senior named Dillon Baugh found the hat while at the lake with friends.
[WATCH: AZ teen returns Navy husband's priceless fishing hat lost at Lake Pleasant]
"It had all these medals and pendants on it, and I thought, 'This means a lot to somebody,'" said Baugh. "[I]t made me think of God and how I was kind of a messenger in bringing the hat to him."
So, Baugh pulled it from the water and took it home.
He posted photos of the hat on Facebook, hoping to find the owner.
More than 1,000 shares later, Sisk saw the post in a Facebook group.
"I’m like, 'Dude, that’s my hat!'" said Sisk. "I was so thrilled. My dog was with me, Rosco, and we were jumping because it was just a real shock and treat to see my hat."
The two met Thursday afternoon, and Sisk got his hat back.
They even ended the meeting with an agreement to go fishing sometime.
