PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A counselor at Sandra Day O'Connor High School says he and his fellow teachers are grieving the loss of a former student turned soldier.
Antonio Garcia, 21, was killed in a training accident in Fort Stewart, Georgia early Sunday morning.
He was with five other soldiers riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it rolled off a bridge and was submerged upside down in a stream.
[WATCH: "That smile was infectious ..."]
Garcia graduated from O'Connor High in 2016. Chris Harmonson was his guidance counselor for four years.
"He was just happy and kind and a warm young man," Harmonson recalled. "He'd sit in the office, and people were attracted to him, just to talk to him."
[PHOTOS: Soldier from Peoria killed in training accident in Georgia]
In a statement, Garcia's family said, "As a family we are shocked and devastated by the loss of our beloved Antonio. While his time was far too short, we are so thankful and appreciative of the time we had with him. He was the most brave, kind-hearted and loving person we have had the privilege of knowing. He loved his family, friends and his country. We love him with every fiber of our beings and we will cherish and celebrate his life and carry on his memory forever. We ask that others do the same, while also respecting the privacy and space we need to heal in such a heart-breaking (sic) time."
Harmonson said there will be a moment of silence at Friday's football game to remember Garcia.
"That smile was infectious, and just nice and happy all the time, and teachers really liked him and really, really enjoyed having him in class," said Harmonson.