PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Environmental regulators have issued a high pollution advisory for ozone for Friday and Saturday in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Please help reduce PM-2.5 by doing one or more of the following:
- Use gas or electric instead of burning wood
- Limit the lighting of fireworks
- Ride transit, carpool or telework
- Eliminate all unnecessary driving and/or combine trips
- If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)
Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials recommend people limit outdoor activity Monday while the advisory is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.
People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors and people with heart or lung disease and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.