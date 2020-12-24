PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County has been extended through Saturday, going into effect on Thursday.
In addition to that, all three days will be No Burn Days for the Valley. The air quality is expected to be really bad on Christmas Day.
Restrictions per Maricopa County Air Quality Department:
- Wood burning in home fireplaces, chimineas, outdoor fire pits and other outside fires are prohibited.
- Employees/contractors with government agencies are prohibited from using leaf blowers as well as residents.
- Off-highway vehicles are also prohibited from being used.
What you can do:
- Reduce your time in long drive-thru lines.
- Fill up your gas tank during cooler evening hours.
- Avoid wood burning.
- Drive as little as possible.
- Avoid using leaf blowers.
- Make sure your containers for household cleaners, paints, and so forth are properly sealed.
For more information, visit the Maricopa County Air Quality website here.