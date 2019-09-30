PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Court of Appeals said it wants questions answered about alleged misconduct by Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez.
The court granted a motion on Monday for oral arguments about the accusations. Arias is the appellee.
Martinez faces several allegations, including that he leaked a juror's name to a blogger with whom he was in a sexual relationship and then lied to investigators about it.
The high-profile prosecutor is also accused of staring at a court reporter during the Arias trial and making comments about her appearance that made her feel uncomfortable.
He was reassigned to the auto theft bureau on Sept. 24.
[READ MORE: Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez reassigned]
Martinez was supposed to have an attorney-discipline hearing in late August, but it was postponed when a judge threw out two different allegations again him. Those accusations are that he made sexually inappropriate comments to female law clerks in his office and had inappropriate contact with a dismissed juror from the Arias trial who later texted nude photos of herself to Martinez.
[READ MORE: Portions of ethics charges tossed against Jodi Arias prosecutor]
The Court of Appeals didn't say when the arguments were going to be. In the court order, they had 12 questions they want answered. They are:
1. What Arizona Supreme Court cases most accurately describe the standard of review for addressing prosecutorial misconduct?
2. If this court concludes that serious, intentional prosecutorial misconduct permeated the trial, is Arias entitled to a new trial? Would double jeopardy attach?
3. What factors are relevant in deciding whether Arias was denied a fair trial based upon prosecutorial misconduct? To what extent does ongoing publicity throughout the trial affect that determination?
4. If Arias was denied a fair trial, is prejudice presumed under the third prong of the test outlined in State v. Escalante, 245 Ariz. 135 (2018)?
5. Was Arias deprived of her ability to present her defense to the jury?
6. Assuming prosecutorial misconduct occurred, has the State met its burden of showing, beyond a reasonable doubt, that such alleged misconduct resulted in nothing more than harmless error (that the guilty verdict was surely unattributable to the prosecutorial misconduct)?
7. Assuming prosecutorial misconduct occurred, has Arias met her burden of showing fundamental, prejudicial error (that a reasonable jury could have found her not guilty but for the prosecutorial misconduct)?
8. What authority supports reversing a conviction based upon prosecutorial misconduct in the face of overwhelming evidence of guilt?
9. Conversely, what authority supports affirming a conviction when there has been pervasive intentional prosecutorial misconduct?
10. If overwhelming evidence of guilt insulates a verdict from reversal regardless of the extent of the prosecutor’s misconduct, how can/should a court hold prosecutors to their ethical obligations under the rules of professional responsibility?
11. What steps, if any, might a court take to constrain a prosecutor’s conduct inside the courtroom during proceedings? Does a court have any authority to control the conduct of attorneys when they are outside the courtroom if it impacts the proceeding taking place inside the courtroom?
12. Should publicity outside the courtroom be considered when determining if there was a circus-like atmosphere surrounding the trial? Can activities publicity occurring outside the courtroom warrant a reversal?
Arias was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in the death of Travis Alexander at his home in Mesa. The case turned into a media circus due to the salacious and violent details of what happened.