FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) − A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the High Country until noon Tuesday with projected snowfall in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says that Flagstaff could see up to 4 inches of snow for elevations as low as 6000 feet.

So far, Flagstaff Airport has received .7" of snow.

Other areas with projected snowfall include Williams, the North Rim and Alpine.

Most of the snowfall is expected to be 6000 feet or higher.

Snow in Coconino and Yavapai counties will be 6000 to 7000 feet through midday Tuesday and rises to 7000 to 8000 Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Gila County is expected to get snow at 7500 feet and higher.

Lastly, Navajo and Apache counties is projected to receive snow from 7000 to 8000 feet.

Areas lower than those elevations can expect rainy weather.

NWS says there will be hazardous winter weather driving conditions due to snow covered roadways and low visibility due to blowing snow from gusty northeast winds.

Snow doesn’t usually hit the High Country this early, with most snowfalls coming in early November. However, this is not even the earliest snowfall of the season.

Over 6 inches of snow dropped on Oct. 7 on Snowbowl from a storm.

Snowbowl also just started making snow ahead of their opening date on Friday, Nov. 16

