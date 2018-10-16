FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) − A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the High Country until noon Tuesday with projected snowfall in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says that Flagstaff could see up to 4 inches of snow for elevations as low as 6000 feet.

So far, Flagstaff has received up to 2" of snow. Viewers are also reporting roughly 4" of snow in Pinetop-Lakeside.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

Other areas with projected snowfall include Williams, the North Rim and Alpine.

Most of the snowfall is expected to be 6000 feet or higher.

Snow in Coconino and Yavapai counties will be 6000 to 7000 feet through midday Tuesday and rises to 7000 to 8000 Tuesday afternoon and evening.

[MORE: New storm moves into Arizona]

Gila County is expected to get snow at 7500 feet and higher.

Lastly, Navajo and Apache counties is projected to receive snow from 7000 to 8000 feet.

Areas lower than those elevations can expect rainy weather.

[RELATED: Severe weather hits metro Phoenix and High Country]

NWS says there will be hazardous winter weather driving conditions due to snow covered roadways and low visibility due to blowing snow from gusty northeast winds.

Snow doesn’t usually hit the High Country this early, with most snowfalls coming in early November. However, this is not even the earliest snowfall of the season.

Over 6 inches of snow dropped on Oct. 7 on Snowbowl from a storm.

Snowbowl also just started making snow ahead of their opening date on Friday, Nov. 16

Its snowing up at Forest Lakes. Snow level will drop to 6000 feet this morning. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/apWvqMgxN2 — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) October 16, 2018

Radar loop from 150 to 250 AM MST shows a band of rain and snow showers moving westward along I-40 to Two Guns to Flagstaff and I-17 from Flagstaff to near Stoneman Lake. Watch for slick roads! #azwx pic.twitter.com/dFThvrEEpo — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 16, 2018

Radar loop from 1150 PM MST to 1250 MST shows showers moving north along and east of I-17 this morning. The snow level is between 6000 and 7000 feet. The snow level is lower in the dry air to west. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lBMTGvedNs — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 16, 2018

1155 PM (MST) - There is now a Snow Advisory for the Mogollon Rim above 6500 feet. This will run from Midnight MST until Noon MST on Tuesday. Most impacts will be east of the I-17 corridor and NE of Payson. #azwx pic.twitter.com/onybjC2B4M — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 16, 2018

1120 PM (MST) - Snow starting to coat the ground up in Forest Lakes, take your time along SR260 in that area (photo courtesy of Forest Lakes Weather). #azwx pic.twitter.com/6fCTiC5lpC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 16, 2018