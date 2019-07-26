MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's was a neighborhood nightmare.
A house fire early Friday morning began when most people were still asleep, including someone inside a Mesa home filling up with smoke.
[WATCH: Mesa man helps save neighbors from fire]
Gladys Castaneda lives next door to the house that caught fire, near Broadway Road and Gilbert Road in Mesa.
"Yeah, it was really close," said Castaneda. "I though it was in my house because I woke up and I saw smoke, so I thought it was initially in my house."
The Mesa mother said that her two little girls were sound asleep when the fire broke out around 5 a.m.
The neighbor across the street had run over and started banging on her front door, screaming that they had to get out.
His heroic actions were caught on Castaneda's Ring Video Door Bell.
"The home next door to you is on fire, you're house is almost on fire," the neighbor screamed.
The neighbor then helped the Mesa mom and her two young children out of the house, fearing the fire would spread from next door.
Castaneda later learned that the brave neighbor had already rushed over to the burning house to alert the man inside that his house was on fire and he had to leave.
"I spoke to the actual neighbor and he said if he wouldn't have banged on his window, he would have never made it out," said Castaneda. "The fire department also said the same thing, if he wouldn't have been awakened he may not have made it out."
