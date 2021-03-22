CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bystander became a hero after saving a mother and her baby from a carjacker in Chandler.
According to police, a woman and her 1-year-old daughter were driving through a neighborhood in the City of Maricopa on Sunday afternoon. When the woman stopped at a stop sign, police say a man with a gun got into the passenger seat and ordered her to take him to Mesa.
The woman drove into Chandler and stopped the car in the parking lot of a Circle K at Queen Creek and Price roads. Police say she started screaming at the man to get out of her car. That's when a bystander heard what was happening and came to help. The hero came from behind the man and put him in a bear hug and pulled him out of the car, police say.
The victim then drove away to safety and called 911. Chandler police officers responded and found the suspect near the Circle K. The woman was taken back to Chandler where she positively identified the suspect and he was arrested. Maricopa police say the suspect has been identified as Scott Cascio and he will be booked for multiple charges as well as a probation warrant.