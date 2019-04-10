PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Walmart is expected to spend an estimated $71.8 million in Arizona this year to remodel 14 stores and expand several customer service projects.
“We want to provide a great shopping experience by investing in our stores and introducing new services that save time and money,” Walmart regional general manager for Arizona Todd Peterson said. “This investment demonstrates our commitment to our customers, our confidence in our associates and the importance of the state of Arizona to our business.”
Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:
4435 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
2840 AZ-95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
100 S Ragus Rd, Claypool, AZ 85532
2003 E Rodeo Dr, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
199 W, 5th St, Douglas, AZ 85607
2725 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213
1017 Haul Rd, Page, AZ 86040
1825 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023
755 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546
3050 AZ-69, Prescott, AZ 86301
4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
500 AZ-90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
1260 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85713
2823 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746
Some of the new project expansions include grocery pickup, grocery delivery and autonomous floor scrubbers.
