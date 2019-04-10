Walmart

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Walmart is expected to spend an estimated $71.8 million in Arizona this year to remodel 14 stores and expand several customer service projects.

“We want to provide a great shopping experience by investing in our stores and introducing new services that save time and money,” Walmart regional general manager for Arizona Todd Peterson said. “This investment demonstrates our commitment to our customers, our confidence in our associates and the importance of the state of Arizona to our business.”

Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:

4435 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086

2840 AZ-95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

100 S Ragus Rd, Claypool, AZ 85532

2003 E Rodeo Dr, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

199 W, 5th St, Douglas, AZ 85607

2725 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213

1017 Haul Rd, Page, AZ 86040

1825 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023

755 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546

3050 AZ-69, Prescott, AZ 86301

4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

500 AZ-90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

1260 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85713

2823 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746

Some of the new project expansions include grocery pickup, grocery delivery and autonomous floor scrubbers.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(0) comments

