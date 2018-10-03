NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you throw it to Hendrix Johnson, the Boulder Creek senior is probably going to catch it.
Johnson already has almost 900 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games this season. The Jaguars senior is one of the most versatile players in the state.
"Well, he hasn't played the line yet," joked Boulder Creek coach Tony Casarella. "We'll go five wide and he'll play all five positions. I guess you could make it six across because he plays quarterback also."
Coming off a victory over Chaparral, Casarella was named Arizona Cardinals High School Coach of the Week. He asked Hendrix to move from quarterback to receiver last season. It's a move that has ushered in a new era of Boulder Creek football.
"Halfway through last year, I was asked to make the switch to receiver. I think it benefited the team and helped a lot more kids get a little more exposure, including me. I think as a whole we started winning more games. I got to play some defense too because I wasn't a quarterback anymore. We started to stop a lot more teams. My knowledge of the game from the QB standpoint really showed on field with Caden Austin we've been able to have two leaders on the floor," Johnson said.
Austin hit Johnson 10 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars win over Chaparral. Columbia, Brown and Georgetown have offered him football scholarships.
"I know that I have to handle my business on the field and that will take care of itself," said Johnson. "I can't really think too much about it because we have a game to play on Friday. As for the offers, I look at every offer as a great opportunity. Not just for four years but for the next 40."
His brother Gunther plays quarterback at Georgetown so it would be a natural fit. Gunther started his college career at the U of A. That's also where their dad Eric played in 1992 and 1993.
If you're wondering about the name Hendrix, the Boulder Creek senior is named after who you think he is.
"I'm named after Jimi Hendrix," said Hendrix with a smile. "My sister is named Marley and my (younger) brother is named Cash."
Hendrix says he's more a Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper fan these days. He's hoping to make a name for himself.
