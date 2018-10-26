SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- While we do not know what circumstances led up to a 19-year-old mother being accused of drowning her 4-week-old son, the baby's father said, "She had so many options out there."
This week's horrific incident has reignited an important conversation -- how to let mothers, particularly those who might be struggling -- know that they have choices, places to turn if they need help. And there's no shame in it.
Mother Goose Adoptions, a private nonprofit adoption agency based in Scottsdale, wants overwhelmed mothers know that adoption can be an option.
According to the National Council for Adoption, an average of 100,000 adoptions happen across the U.S. a year.
Jessica Utterback is one of Mother Goose Adoptions case workers. Most of her clients are pregnant.
"Adoption is not for everybody," she explained.
Out of the 600 moms that come in a year, about 10 percent follow through with the adoption process. Utterback explained it can emotional and devastating to the birth mom.
"To place your child with another family is just so incredibly selfless," she said. "I think too many people think [of] it as the opposite -- of not caring and being selfish -- but it's really wanting more for your kids that you can provide."
Utterback said there are no costs to a birth mother who wants to place her child up for adoption.
"We can help them with pregnancy-related expenses," she explained. "So, if they're struggling with their housing, we can help them cover their housing costs. We can help them with their transportation to and from doctors appointments."
The process to place a child can happen as fast or slow as needed. She said there are always families looking to adopt. Some might not be able to have children. Others say it's their calling to adopt.
"It can happen in a matter of a day," said Utterback. "If we have a local family that's certified and ready to go and she knows what she wants, and she's just ready to move, we can have it happen that fast."
That pace, while doable, is not what agency recommends.
"[A day] is not ideal. I think there needs to be more counseling to make sure that it's a good fit, because it's a permanent decision," Utterback explained. "You can't change your mind in Arizona once you revoke your rights."
Utterback also pointed out that it's important to note there's a difference between private adoption and public adoption.
Private adoption allows birth moms to pick a family and the type contact they would have with their child and that family.
Public adoption generally involves the Department of Child Safety removing the child from the home.
"If they're (parents) not successful with their case plan, then their rights are severed," she explained.
She encourages any teens or women struggling with motherhood to ignore the stigma and pick up the phone.
Mother Goose Adoptions can also help birth moms with other resources.
"If you call in, you're not choosing adoption right there in that moment," she explained. "It's just gathering information and finding out what's available to you."
CLICK HERE for more information about Mother Goose Adoptions.
You also can call 1-855-571-2229 or text 480-336-2641. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.