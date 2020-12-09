PHOENIX, (3TV/CBS 5) -- A non-profit is hoping to make the holidays bright for military families here in Phoenix. Soldiers' Angels is a national non-profit. Around the country, they are hoping to sign up 1,300 families for their Adopt-a-Family Christmas program, including a few dozen in Phoenix. Soldiers' Angels Adopt-a-Family program provides a gift card for a holiday meal along with presents for all the kids.
"One of our corporate partners is interested in adopting local families and we've actually had several others in the Phoenix area specifically that have been looking to adopt families specifically in that market," said Amy Palmer, the President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels.
"This is really an opportunity for us to give back and show our thanks and appreciation for the service," Palmer said.
The program is not just for families who are struggling to pay bills, but for some, this might be the only presents they will get this year.
"It is really nice to be able to do that and to be able to support them. We have one [family] that registered actually from Phoenix yesterday that asked for coats and gloves for their kids because although the kids would probably prefer something else, they didn't have the availability to get those items for them," Palmer said.
Soldiers' Angels thought they'd have a decrease in people looking to adopt this year, but they've actually seen an increase in participants.
"I think people are looking for a way to engage because they're somewhat isolated," Palmer said.
Soldiers' Angels hopes their program can help pay it forward in an already tough year.
"There's just a lot of nuances and challenges that make this this year really difficult for the families financially but emotionally as well," Palmer said.
The deadline to sign up is Friday, December 11. The program is is open to families of deployed service members; families of post 9-11 wounded, ill and injured service members; and veteran families enrolled in HUD/VAS. Go to their website for more information or to sign up as a adopter or adoptee.