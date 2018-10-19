MESA (3TV/CBS 5) − Grab your friends and eliminate the zombie apocalypse at this spooky Halloween paintball adventure in Mesa.
Xtreme Pursuit Zombie Zone is open for two weekends in October, offering fun for the whole family (ages 5 and up).
The paintball adventure is open this weekend on Oct. 18 to 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on Oct. 25 to 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The indoor paintball arena, located at 140 N. Country Club Drive, will be dark and low lit with fog to conceal the zombies. Each team will be taken inside the arena as zombies attempt to escape the quarantined "Zombie Zone."
You'll be given a semi-automatic paintball marker and glow-in-the-dark paintballs to get rid of the zombies. But don't worry, the zombies can't shoot back.
The experience last approximately 10 minutes once you reach the "killing field," depending on your shooting speed.
Admission is $28 per person and includes the paintball marker and 100 rounds of paintballs. For $100, a group of four will be equipped with 800 rounds. Additional rounds are available for purchase: 100 rounds for $10, 200 rounds for $17 and 500 rounds for $35.
For more information about Xtreme Pursuit, visit www.westworldpaintball.com or call 602-447-8200.
