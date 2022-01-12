GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Goodyear says HelloFresh subsidiary "Factor" has signed a full-building lease as it expands in metro Phoenix. City officials expect the new production center to create about 800 jobs once it fully launches later this year.
The building will on Yuma Road, between Litchfield and Bullard roads, adjacent to a planned 190,000 square-foot industrial building. The location will be just to the north of the Phoenix Goodyear Airport and within two miles of Interstate 10.
A spokesperson for the developer, Baker Development Corporation, says they chose Goodyear because it's quickly becoming a light manufacturing hub as it grows into the 9th fastest city in the country, with a top-ranking workforce.
"The City of Goodyear is very pleased to welcome Factor. We are glad they have chosen to locate their new facility in our growing community," said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo.
The German-based company is reportedly the largest meal-kit provider in the country, with international operations in Canada, Australia, and Western Europe, 16 markets in total. HelloFresh subsidiary, Factor, proclaims itself as the "leading fully prepared meal delivery service" in the U.S.
"We're excited to be increasing our production capabilities in Arizona as we continue to grow Factor," said Factor CEO Mike Apostal. "The new Goodyear facility accommodates the increasing demand for Factor, providing new and existing customers with fresh, healthy and convenient ready-to-eat meal solutions."
Goodyear officials say that Factor is expected to begin move-in in the Spring.
More details on Factor's products can be found on their website.