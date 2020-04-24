Watch Breaking News live stream below:
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A helicopter has gone down in a park in Mesa.
It happened Friday afternoon at Sherwood Park near Horne and the U.S. 60. Police say two people were onboard but the extent of their injuries is not known. Officers said no one on the ground was hurt.
Arizona's Family News Chopper videographer Jerry Ferguson spotted the helicopter go down while driving home. "It looked like the helicopter was out of control or was getting kind of squirrely, back and forth, as it flew northbound over the U.S. 60," said Ferguson.
Ferguson said emergency crews were doing CPR on one man while the other man was alert. "The one man that I was there trying to help had cuts across his face and some on his body," said Ferguson.
It's unclear why the chopper crashed. Ferguson told us that the chopper's rotor blade had separated. He said there was no fire but there was extensive damage to the fuselage.
