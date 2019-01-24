(3TV/CBS5) -- Love Heinz ketchup? Then we bet you'd enjoy the company's latest condiment concoction: Ketchup Caviar.
Heinz calls it "little pearls of ketchup."
“Each jar of Heinz Ketchup Caviar contains exquisite, delicious-tasting pearls of Heinz Tomato Ketchup that are sure to elevate your Valentine’s Day meal into a fine dining experience,” a Heinz spokesman explained.
As we lead up to Valentine's Day, Heinz is releasing an extremely limited batch the Ketchup Caviar.
Only 150 jars will be available to the public. And the only way to get one is to enter the brand’s sweepstakes via Twitter.
“Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day,” a pinned tweet explains on the official Heinz Ketchup Twitter page.
America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019
