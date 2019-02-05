FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cars were dusted with snow while people were bundled head to toe, fitting with the wicked winds. The skies went from blue to gray as the clouds rolled in and Mother Nature began to turn Flagstaff into a frozen wonderland on Tuesday night.
"I love it. The snow, really, not that bad" said Northern Arizona University freshman Bryce Remer.
He grew up in Phoenix.
"This Phoenix boy is not freezing," said Remer.
His first winter in Flagstaff has been a learning experience.
"The first time I drove was kinda scary," said Remer.
For his buddy Lucas Bass, he prefers the snow over the 120-degree temperatures.
"I'm a cold guy. I prefer the cold weather so being up here it’s like being in my element," said Bass.
With a foot of snow expected, schools were closed on Wednesday in the Flagstaff and Williams unified school districts. Here's what they planned to do with classes canceled.
"I'm gonna catch up on homework," said Remer.
"Knock out some homework, stay warm and enjoy the weather," said Bass.
The Blue Ridge Unified School District is operating on two-hour delay due to weather, according to a school official.
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon could get up to 16 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service forecasts wind gusts in Williams, Flagstaff and Winslow to range between 40 mph and 46 mph with wind-chill factors of 3 degrees in Flagstaff and minus 3 on the North Rim.
The weather turned frigid as soon as the sunset. Snow was sticking to everything, keeping plow drivers busy all night.
[RELATED: Travel discouraged in parts of northern Arizona due to storm]
"We have 50 of them just in the Flagstaff area with about 100 drivers for them,” said Ryan Harding, spokesperson for ADOT.
[SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS! phxnewsdesk@azfamily.com]
Drivers should use caution as they tried to navigate through the streets of downtown Flagstaff as Mother Nature is just getting started with this storm.
Here are some az511 photos of snowy conditions in the Flagstaff, I-40 area. #aztraffic #flagstaff pic.twitter.com/p4qQYLAtnn— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 6, 2019
(1) comment
How annoying, a "story" full of one sentence paragraphs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.